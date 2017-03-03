Another close aide to Gov. Chris Christie is leaving for a prime post with the state's Economic Development Authority Christie aide to head economic development authority Another close aide to Gov. Chris Christie is leaving for a prime post with the state's Economic Development Authority Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lnOp1g "Trenton will be a much more welcoming fiscal climate for the next governor in 2018," Gov. Chris Christie said during Tuesday's address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.