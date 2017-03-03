Christie aide to head economic develo...

Christie aide to head economic development authority

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Another close aide to Gov. Chris Christie is leaving for a prime post with the state's Economic Development Authority Christie aide to head economic development authority Another close aide to Gov. Chris Christie is leaving for a prime post with the state's Economic Development Authority Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lnOp1g "Trenton will be a much more welcoming fiscal climate for the next governor in 2018," Gov. Chris Christie said during Tuesday's address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass Thu Josh 1
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 25 Jay420 315
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Feb 22 Josh 2
Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12) Feb 14 Jerry Stonr 3
Trump! Feb 8 Joel 3
Thanks Feb 6 Lindamacyorky 1
News 'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11) Feb 1 Honking Pharts 18
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,572 • Total comments across all topics: 279,304,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC