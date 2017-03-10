Candidate questions rival's casino connection
Democrat Lisa McCormick questioned the selection of a top advisor for one of her rivals for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, suggesting that James Johnson's senior political strategist may have been planted in that assignment to help a Massachusetts billionaire get a casino that voters rejected last year. Prior to starting Northwind Strategies, Doug Rubin was a partner at Fireman Capital Partners, a private equity investment firm whose principal, Paul Fireman , gave one million dollars to Republican Gov. Chris Christie to win support for a casino in northern New Jersey.
