Candidate questions rival's casino connection

Democrat Lisa McCormick questioned the selection of a top advisor for one of her rivals for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, suggesting that James Johnson's senior political strategist may have been planted in that assignment to help a Massachusetts billionaire get a casino that voters rejected last year. Prior to starting Northwind Strategies, Doug Rubin was a partner at Fireman Capital Partners, a private equity investment firm whose principal, Paul Fireman , gave one million dollars to Republican Gov. Chris Christie to win support for a casino in northern New Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.