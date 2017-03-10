Candidate questions rival's casino co...

Candidate questions rival's casino connection

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

Democrat Lisa McCormick questioned the selection of a top advisor for one of her rivals for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, suggesting that James Johnson's senior political strategist may have been planted in that assignment to help a Massachusetts billionaire get a casino that voters rejected last year. Prior to starting Northwind Strategies, Doug Rubin was a partner at Fireman Capital Partners, a private equity investment firm whose principal, Paul Fireman , gave one million dollars to Republican Gov. Chris Christie to win support for a casino in northern New Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass Sat Josh 3
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 25 Jay420 315
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Feb 22 Josh 2
Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12) Feb 14 Jerry Stonr 3
Trump! Feb '17 Joel 3
Thanks Feb '17 Lindamacyorky 1
News 'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11) Feb '17 Honking Pharts 18
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Atlantic County was issued at March 12 at 3:25PM EDT

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,849 • Total comments across all topics: 279,498,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC