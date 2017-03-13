Boot, wheelbarrow, thimble out of Monopoly
Atlantic City, N.J. a The boot has been booted, the wheelbarrow has been wheeled out, and the thimble got the thumbs down in the latest version of the board game Monopoly. In their place will be a Tyrannosaurus rex, a penguin and a rubber ducky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Thu
|Lindamacyorky
|1
|Atlantic County
|Thu
|Josh
|1
|Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass
|Mar 11
|Josh
|3
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb 25
|Jay420
|315
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Feb 22
|Josh
|2
|Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|Jerry Stonr
|3
|Trump!
|Feb '17
|Joel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC