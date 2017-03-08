Blustery N.J. Sunday sets up wicked n...

Blustery N.J. Sunday sets up wicked nor'easter and up to 18 inches of snow Tuesday

Sunday is lining up to be another frigid day before a powerful nor'easter is set to deliver as much as 18 inches of snow and possible blizzard conditions in New Jersey on Tuesday. While Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday, temperatures will be around 15 degrees below average for this time of year.

