Black ice, snow clean up slows Wednesday morning commute
The "flash freeze" of Tuesday's rain, snow and slush into ice slowed the morning commute on Wednesday as thousands remain without power. New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams after his own early morning drive advised to leave extra time.
