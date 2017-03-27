'Big Gay Italian...' Trilogy Takes a Gamble on Atlantic City
Have you always had dreams of being on Broadway? Do you love to act? Well then do we have a BIG opportunity for you! Anthony J. Wilkinson 's Big Gay Italian Trilogy, which have all played at on Off-Broadway since 2003, has been picked up by Resorts Casino and will play this summer in the 1350 seat Superstar Theater. Auditions are now open in Philadelphia and we want YOU! Email us at [email protected] and show us what you have, Capisce? "My Big Gay Italian Wedding" will play June 30, 2017, "My Big Gay Italian Funeral" will play July 28, 2017, and "My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis" will play September 1, 2017 all at 9pm.
