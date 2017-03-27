Atlantic City worker admits stealing fees for All Wars Memorial Building
William Hadley, 56, of Egg Harbor Township, pleaded guilty to theft on Wednesday in a plea deal that calls for him to receive probation and pay $3,350 in restitution, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Hadley, who was building coordinator of Atlantic City's All Wars Memorial Building, was accused of depositing money orders intended to rent meeting rooms by the public into his own personal bank account.
