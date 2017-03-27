Atlantic City Electric seeks $70.2M rate increase
MAYS LANDING -- Atlantic City Electric customers would see an average 6.6 percent increase in their monthly bills if state regulators approve a $70.2 million rate increase requested by the utility. "Modernizing our energy infrastructure is critical to providing quality service to our customers who rely on us to power their lives and the southern New Jersey economy," said Vince Maione, Atlantic City Electric region president.
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Thu
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar 26
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar 23
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Mar 18
|Josh
|3
|Atlantic County
|Mar 16
|Josh
|1
|Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass
|Mar 11
|Josh
|3
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb '17
|Jay420
|315
