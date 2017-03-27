Atlantic City Electric seeks $70.2M r...

Atlantic City Electric seeks $70.2M rate increase

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

MAYS LANDING -- Atlantic City Electric customers would see an average 6.6 percent increase in their monthly bills if state regulators approve a $70.2 million rate increase requested by the utility. "Modernizing our energy infrastructure is critical to providing quality service to our customers who rely on us to power their lives and the southern New Jersey economy," said Vince Maione, Atlantic City Electric region president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Commission meeting 3/16 Thu renee 2
Thanks Mar 26 Tony 2
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Mar 23 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Mar 18 Josh 3
Atlantic County Mar 16 Josh 1
News Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass Mar 11 Josh 3
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb '17 Jay420 315
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,497 • Total comments across all topics: 279,950,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC