Atlantic City Electric seeks $70.2M rate increase

MAYS LANDING -- Atlantic City Electric customers would see an average 6.6 percent increase in their monthly bills if state regulators approve a $70.2 million rate increase requested by the utility. "Modernizing our energy infrastructure is critical to providing quality service to our customers who rely on us to power their lives and the southern New Jersey economy," said Vince Maione, Atlantic City Electric region president.

