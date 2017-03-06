Atlantic City casino owner fights rules that others meet

In this Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015, file photo, developer Glenn Straub talks to the media during a break from a bankruptcy hearing at the federal courthouse, in Camden, N.J., concerning the Revel Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Since buying Atlantic City's former Revel casino two years ago, Straub has resisted following rules that bind all his would-be competitors. Even as he blames city and state officials for red tape that has so far prevented him from reopening the star-crossed resort under the new name Ten, Straub's struggles have left him with an empty building and piles of legal bills.

