Atlantic City casino owner fights rules that others meet
In this Tuesday, April 7, 2015, file photo, Glenn Straub stands outside the Revel casino-hotel in Atlantic City, N.J. Since buying Atlantic City's former Revel casino two years ago, Straub has resisted following rules that bind all his would-be competitors. Even as he blames city and state officials for red tape that has so far prevented him from reopening the star-crossed resort under the new name Ten, Straub's struggles have left him with an empty building and piles of legal bills.
