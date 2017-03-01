Are Atlantic City's worst days over in wake of Trump Taj Mahal sale?
ATLANTIC CITY -- This week brought something to Atlantic City that's been relatively scares there the last few years: good news. A group of investors led by Hard Rock International and two New Jersey developers announced Wednesday that it agreed to purchase the shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino from billionaire Carl Icahn.
