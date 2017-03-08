Appeals court rejects Straub's claim ...

Appeals court rejects Straub's claim to ex-Showboat casino

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this June 14, 2016 photo, Glenn Straub speaks inside the power plant he had recently bought that services his shuttered Revel casino. On Thursday March 9, 2017, an appeals court ruled against Straub's claim that he should be allowed to buy the former Showboat casino next door, which is now operated as a non-gambling hotel by Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass Thu Josj 2
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 25 Jay420 315
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Feb 22 Josh 2
Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12) Feb 14 Jerry Stonr 3
Trump! Feb 8 Joel 3
Thanks Feb '17 Lindamacyorky 1
News 'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11) Feb '17 Honking Pharts 18
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,295 • Total comments across all topics: 279,460,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC