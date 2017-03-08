Appeals court rejects Straub's claim to ex-Showboat casino

In this June 14, 2016 photo, Glenn Straub speaks inside the power plant he had recently bought that services his shuttered Revel casino. On Thursday March 9, 2017, an appeals court ruled against Straub's claim that he should be allowed to buy the former Showboat casino next door, which is now operated as a non-gambling hotel by Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.