Alliance Files Pipeline Appeal

Opponents of South Jersey Gas' natural-gas pipeline are challenging a Feb. 24 decision by the Pinelands Commission, The Press of Atlantic City reports . Pinelands Preservation Alliance filed an appeal with the appellate division of the New Jersey Superior Court against the Pinelands Commission's approval of a pipeline that is proposed to run 22 miles from Cumberland County through Estelle Manor to Beesley's Point in Upper Township to allow the coal-fired B.L. England power plant to switch to natural gas, and remain open.

