A Look Back At The Ash Wednesday Storm of 1962

From March 6th through 8th, 1962, one of the most destructive storms to hit the mid-Atlantic states cut a path of destruction from North Carolina to Connecticut. It was one of the ten worst storms in the US in the 20th century, lasting for three days, killing 40 people and injuring over 1,000, and causing hundreds of millions in property damage across six states.

