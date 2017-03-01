A Look Back At The Ash Wednesday Storm of 1962
From March 6th through 8th, 1962, one of the most destructive storms to hit the mid-Atlantic states cut a path of destruction from North Carolina to Connecticut. It was one of the ten worst storms in the US in the 20th century, lasting for three days, killing 40 people and injuring over 1,000, and causing hundreds of millions in property damage across six states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOBM-FM Bayville.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb 25
|Jay420
|315
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Feb 22
|Josh
|2
|Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|Jerry Stonr
|3
|Trump!
|Feb 8
|Joel
|3
|Thanks
|Feb 6
|Lindamacyorky
|1
|'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11)
|Feb 1
|Honking Pharts
|18
|Who finances them?
|Jan 30
|Josh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC