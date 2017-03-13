A Critical Look at a Recent Operation...

A Critical Look at a Recent Operational Pivot

At the microcap end of the market an operational pivot is tough to approach from an analytical perspective. The switching of focus for a company's management can mean many different things, but most of the time it boils down to two overarching points: either that management has been unable to effectively grow a company in one space and is having a go at another or that management has identified an opportunity that it views as superior to its current operational focus, and it is moving to take advantage of said opportunity.

Atlantic City, NJ

