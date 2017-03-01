6 arrested after car chase closes Lincoln Tunnel

WEEHAWKEN - Six people were arrested Friday night after leading police on a car chase through Lincoln Tunnel and then attempting to flee on foot, Port Authority Police said. Bashawn Hood, 24, of Atlantic City, Tabatha M. Harris, 23, of Camden, Edwin Andino, 26, of Millville, Dominique V. Hannon, 24, of Millville, Ashley Lynn Cenneno, 26, and Jaquan D. Marshall, 20, were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and reckless endangerment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.