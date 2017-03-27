5 reasons to check out the 2017 A.C. Beer and Music Festival
ATLANTIC CITY -- One of the best beer festivals in the country lives right here in New Jersey, and it's only days away. Now in its 12th year, the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival offers two days of beer, music and friends, during three sessions this Friday and Saturday at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanks
|Mar 26
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar 23
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Mar 18
|Josh
|3
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar 16
|Lindamacyorky
|1
|Atlantic County
|Mar 16
|Josh
|1
|Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass
|Mar 11
|Josh
|3
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb '17
|Jay420
|315
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC