5 reasons to check out the 2017 A.C. Beer and Music Festival

ATLANTIC CITY -- One of the best beer festivals in the country lives right here in New Jersey, and it's only days away. Now in its 12th year, the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival offers two days of beer, music and friends, during three sessions this Friday and Saturday at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

