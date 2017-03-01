2 men wounded in Atlantic City shooti...

2 men wounded in Atlantic City shooting, cops say

Read more: NJ.com

Police found a 25-year-old and a 32-year-old wounded when they arrived at the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue around 4:20 a.m, Atlantic City police said in a statement. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 609-347-5788.

