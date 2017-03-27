2 men sentenced in 2014 Atlantic City casino robbery

New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino said Friday that 26-year-old Aaron Evans, of Atlantic City, and 23-year-old Nathaniel Greenlee, of Bear, Delaware, were sentenced after pleading guilty to theft charges in 2016. Two other men have already been sentenced in the July 2014 robbery at Caesars, including one who worked as a security guard there.

