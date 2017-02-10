Winter storm to skirt N.J. but still ...

Winter storm to skirt N.J. but still bring snow, sleet, rain

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

Another winter storm headed for the Northeast this weekend should bring sleet and snow to northern New Jersey while the rest of the state should see rain, forecasters say. Mild temperatures on Saturday and rain on Sunday should melt the snow that fell on central and southern New Jersey on Thursday, but northern New Jersey is due for more snow and sleet, according to the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump! Feb 8 Joel 3
Thanks Feb 6 Lindamacyorky 1
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 2 lcw45 314
News 'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11) Feb 1 Honking Pharts 18
Who finances them? Jan 30 Josh 1
News Wall police captain signals plan to file $5M de... (Sep '07) Jan 27 wonkashoreboy 38
Dems cutting their own throats! Jan 27 Josh 1
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Atlantic County was issued at February 12 at 3:55AM EST

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,761 • Total comments across all topics: 278,789,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC