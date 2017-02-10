Winter storm to skirt N.J. but still bring snow, sleet, rain
Another winter storm headed for the Northeast this weekend should bring sleet and snow to northern New Jersey while the rest of the state should see rain, forecasters say. Mild temperatures on Saturday and rain on Sunday should melt the snow that fell on central and southern New Jersey on Thursday, but northern New Jersey is due for more snow and sleet, according to the National Weather Service.
