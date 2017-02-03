Why 609 pride won't fade with new area code
When someone comes into AC Ink in Atlantic City to get the area code tattooed on them, artist Andres "Dre Madtatter" Carrillo said it's usually put in a visible place so that they can show off where in New Jersey they come from. "It's like a unity thing," Carrillo said.
