What Christie, Trump spoke about during lunch meeting

WASHINGTON -- The much-anticipated lunch meeting between Gov. Chris Christie and President Donald Trump on Tuesday centered on "combating drug use" in the U.S., White House spokesman Sean Spicer said. Christie, a fellow Republican and longtime Trump friend and confidant, and his wife, Mary Pat Christie, met with Trump at the White House in around 12:30 p.m. Trump, a former Atlantic City casino mogul , had invited the couple to join him for lunch in Washington, D.C. That they would talk about battling drug addiction is not a surprise: Christie has made that a key part of his platform for years and has said he would devote his final year as New Jersey's governor to the matter.

