Two Atlantic City 911 operators charged with on-duty drug offenses
Two Atlantic City 911 operators have been arrested and two more suspended after a police investigation into narcotic use by civilian employees, the department announced Thursday. Shekeia Wade, 32 of Galloway, N.J., and Jennifer Dalton, Jennifer Dalton, 42 of Atlantic City, have both been charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
