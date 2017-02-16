Two Atlantic City 911 operators charg...

Two Atlantic City 911 operators charged with on-duty drug offenses

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Two Atlantic City 911 operators have been arrested and two more suspended after a police investigation into narcotic use by civilian employees, the department announced Thursday. Shekeia Wade, 32 of Galloway, N.J., and Jennifer Dalton, Jennifer Dalton, 42 of Atlantic City, have both been charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12) Tue Jerry Stonr 3
Trump! Feb 8 Joel 3
Thanks Feb 6 Lindamacyorky 1
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 2 lcw45 314
News 'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11) Feb 1 Honking Pharts 18
Who finances them? Jan 30 Josh 1
News Wall police captain signals plan to file $5M de... (Sep '07) Jan 27 wonkashoreboy 38
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,928,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC