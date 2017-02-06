Tribute to the Beatles in Newton
Tickets for this performance went on sale to the general public on February 3. Yesterday performs multiple eras of Beatles music with superior showmanship, flawless vocals and exceptional musical abilities. Featuring some of the most finely written songs, this production is a spell-binding enactment of the best loved pop group in the history of modern music.
