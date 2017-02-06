Tribute to the Beatles in Newton

Tribute to the Beatles in Newton

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Sparta Independent

Tickets for this performance went on sale to the general public on February 3. Yesterday performs multiple eras of Beatles music with superior showmanship, flawless vocals and exceptional musical abilities. Featuring some of the most finely written songs, this production is a spell-binding enactment of the best loved pop group in the history of modern music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sparta Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thanks 12 hr Lindamacyorky 1
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 2 lcw45 314
News 'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11) Feb 1 Honking Pharts 18
Who finances them? Jan 30 Josh 1
News Wall police captain signals plan to file $5M de... (Sep '07) Jan 27 wonkashoreboy 38
Dems cutting their own throats! Jan 27 Josh 1
Trump! Jan 26 Josh 2
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,072 • Total comments across all topics: 278,620,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC