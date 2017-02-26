Temperatures drop, but no more rain e...

Temperatures drop, but no more rain expected22 minutes | Weather

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NorthJersey.com

Temperatures drop, but no more rain expected After several days of spring-like weather, temperatures have dropped back to seasonal norms. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lJ6F3Q In this Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 photo, a man, wrapped in plastic, runs through the rain at The Walk outlets in Atlantic City, N.J. NORTH JERSEY - Temperatures have dropped back to seasonal norms today after several days of spring-like weather, but are set to bounce back up later in the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 25 Jay420 315
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Feb 22 Josh 2
Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12) Feb 14 Jerry Stonr 3
Trump! Feb 8 Joel 3
Thanks Feb 6 Lindamacyorky 1
News 'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11) Feb 1 Honking Pharts 18
Who finances them? Jan 30 Josh 1
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,006 • Total comments across all topics: 279,209,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC