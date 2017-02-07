Sharpton ally sues New Jersey for arr...

Sharpton ally sues New Jersey for arrest at takeover hearing

In this Jan. 21, 2015 file photo, Steven Young, president of the Atlantic City Chapter of the National Action Network, speaks during a news conference, in Bridgeton, N.J. Young is suing New Jersey over his arrest while testifying at a state Senate hearing, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Young was handcuffed and taken into custody on March 10 after refusing to end his testimony against a state takeover of the struggling city last year.

