Regulators find Revel owner must obta...

Regulators find Revel owner must obtain casino license

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NorthJersey.com

Regulators find Revel owner must obtain casino license The owner of TEN - Atlantic City casino owner previously known as Revel - must obtain a casino license Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jWmkt1 The owner of the shuttered Revel casino has shown little regard for New Jersey regulators - and his latest setback on Tuesday won't improve his mood on that front. Developer Glenn Straub speaks to reporters after a hearing at the New Jersey Casino Control Commission in Atlantic City in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
warlocks mc (Sep '07) 21 hr lcw45 314
News 'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11) Wed Honking Pharts 18
Who finances them? Jan 30 Josh 1
News Wall police captain signals plan to file $5M de... (Sep '07) Jan 27 wonkashoreboy 38
Dems cutting their own throats! Jan 27 Josh 1
Trump! Jan 26 Josh 2
More Family Friendly Stores Jan 20 kelly 1
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 278,511,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC