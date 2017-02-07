Pro's Choice: Shock Value: Documentary Photographer Nina Berman Opens Our Eyes to the World
Stealth Bomber This is the cover shot for Nina Berman's book Homeland, in which she documented post 9-11 America, focusing on the militarization of American life. Berman used this air show in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to direct attention to military spending at the expense of our civilian infrastructure, as evidenced by the surrounding urban decay and body language of the beachgoers as the military aircraft passes overhead.
