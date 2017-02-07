Pro's Choice: Shock Value: Documentar...

Pro's Choice: Shock Value: Documentary Photographer Nina Berman Opens Our Eyes to the World

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Shutterbug

Stealth Bomber This is the cover shot for Nina Berman's book Homeland, in which she documented post 9-11 America, focusing on the militarization of American life. Berman used this air show in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to direct attention to military spending at the expense of our civilian infrastructure, as evidenced by the surrounding urban decay and body language of the beachgoers as the military aircraft passes overhead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shutterbug.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thanks Mon Lindamacyorky 1
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 2 lcw45 314
News 'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11) Feb 1 Honking Pharts 18
Who finances them? Jan 30 Josh 1
News Wall police captain signals plan to file $5M de... (Sep '07) Jan 27 wonkashoreboy 38
Dems cutting their own throats! Jan 27 Josh 1
Trump! Jan 26 Josh 2
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,893 • Total comments across all topics: 278,661,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC