Power gone, Atlantic City mayor walks re-election tightrope

In this Wednesday, April 6, 2016, file photo, Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian addresses a gathering at City Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Guardian must walk an almost impossible tightrope this year: submitting to painful, deeply unpopular measures the state insists on to improve the city's finances, while answering to voters who are chafing under those same measures. In seeking a second four-year term, Guardian faces unique disadvantages his foes are not burdened with in an election that promises to be like few others.

