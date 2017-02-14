Police Sink Heroin Ring Worth More Th...

Police Sink Heroin Ring Worth More Than $50,000 Supplying 'Hardest Hit' Areas

Read more: The Daily Caller

The leaders of a massive drug trafficking ring involving more than $50,000 worth of heroin and fentanyl are facing lengthy stints in prison after an eight month investigation thwarted the scheme. The Atlantic City Task Force originally busted Richard Michilena, 26, and Bolivar Delacruz, 39, in April, 2015, following a joint investigation between New Jersey state law enforcement and local officials in Atlantic City.

