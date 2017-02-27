Over 100 students come together to ce...

Over 100 students come together to celebrate Shabbat

18 hrs ago

Over 100 Jewish college students from across the Delaware Valley gathered for a one-of-a-kind Shabbat experience in Atlantic City on the weekend of Feb. 24-25. The Chabad on Campus Delaware Valley Shabbaton provided a fully immersive Shabbat experience that featured festive meals, beginner's prayers services, world-renowned teachers and speakers, educational and entertaining workshops, and a musical, candlelit Havdalah service.

Atlantic City, NJ

