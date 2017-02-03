NJ lawmaker blames lack of glasses for inappropriate Facebook share
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo is the second Atlantic County elected official in as many weeks who has had to backtrack after sharing a Facebook post that some viewed as insensitive. According to The Press of Atlantic City, the Democrat recently shared a video titled "Illegal Immigrants Training for the Trump Wall," showing men using ladders to scale a partition.
