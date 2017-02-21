National Margarita Day 2017: Cheap drinks, free food at Bahama Breeze, On the Border, more
It's National Margarita Day , and bars and restaurants around the state are serving up sweet specials on everyone's favorite Tequila-tinged drink. At Margaritaville in Atlantic City, traditional margaritas go for $3.50 and merchandise will be discounted 22 percent all day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Feb 22
|Josh
|2
|Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|Jerry Stonr
|3
|Trump!
|Feb 8
|Joel
|3
|Thanks
|Feb 6
|Lindamacyorky
|1
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb 2
|lcw45
|314
|'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11)
|Feb 1
|Honking Pharts
|18
|Who finances them?
|Jan 30
|Josh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC