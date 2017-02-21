National Margarita Day 2017: Cheap dr...

National Margarita Day 2017: Cheap drinks, free food at Bahama Breeze, On the Border, more

Wednesday Feb 22

It's National Margarita Day , and bars and restaurants around the state are serving up sweet specials on everyone's favorite Tequila-tinged drink. At Margaritaville in Atlantic City, traditional margaritas go for $3.50 and merchandise will be discounted 22 percent all day.

