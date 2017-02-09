N.J. woman wins big on 'The Price is ...

N.J. woman wins big on 'The Price is Right' showdown

Read more: NJ.com

An Atlantic County woman won big on "The Price is Right" after guessing the final price on the "Showcase Showdown" within $400, according the Press of Atlantic City. Kaitlyn Schoeffel, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, lucked out when she got tickets to "The Price is Right" during a trip to Los Angeles with her boyfriend in November, the report said.

Comments made yesterday: 35,542 • Total comments across all topics: 278,722,067

