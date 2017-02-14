N.J. Senate fails to override Christi...

N.J. Senate fails to override Christie veto of bill to punish Trump adviser Icahn

20 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

TRENTON -- The state Senate failed to gather enough votes Monday to override Gov. Chris Christie 's veto of controversial legislation that some lawmakers said would punish billionaire investor Carl Icahn for closing the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City last year. The Democratic-controlled Senate fell four votes short of the 27 it needed for the override to be successful.

Atlantic City, NJ

