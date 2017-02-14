N.J. Senate fails to override Christie veto of bill to punish Trump adviser Icahn
TRENTON -- The state Senate failed to gather enough votes Monday to override Gov. Chris Christie 's veto of controversial legislation that some lawmakers said would punish billionaire investor Carl Icahn for closing the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City last year. The Democratic-controlled Senate fell four votes short of the 27 it needed for the override to be successful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump!
|Feb 8
|Joel
|3
|Thanks
|Feb 6
|Lindamacyorky
|1
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb 2
|lcw45
|314
|'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11)
|Feb 1
|Honking Pharts
|18
|Who finances them?
|Jan 30
|Josh
|1
|Wall police captain signals plan to file $5M de... (Sep '07)
|Jan 27
|wonkashoreboy
|38
|Dems cutting their own throats!
|Jan 27
|Josh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC