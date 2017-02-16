McCabe EMT team takes top honors at s...

McCabe EMT team takes top honors at statewide competition

McCabe Ambulance Chief of Operations Michael McCabe and McCabe Clinical Coordinator Daryl Gruenhagen congratulate EMTs Russell Cahn and Amber Henderson upon their competition victory. BAYONNE -- McCabe Ambulance personnel took home top honors from the New Jersey Statewide Conference on EMS, an emergency medical services competition in Atlantic City.

