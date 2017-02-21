Man charged in Atlantic City stabbing that killed 1, wounded another
Jose B. Lopez, of Ventnor, is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Monday afternoon. Lopez was taken into custody Sunday morning after Galloway police pulled him as he was driving a car belonging to the man he stabbed, officials said.
