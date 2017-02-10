Kushner angry over talk of Christie's future with Trump, report says

TRENTON -- Jared Kushner , the son-in-law of and close adviser to President Donald Trump , is angered by reports that Gov. Chris Christie may be hoping to one day secure a job to help rescue Trump's administration, according to a report by Politico citing anonymous sources. The detail is part of a story the political news website published Friday saying that Trump, a real estate mogul and former Atlantic City casino tycoon , is struggling after a few weeks in the Oval Office and is frustrated in his attempts to run the federal government like a business.

