Judge blocks firefighter layoffs in Atlantic City takeover

TRENTON -- In the first legal battle since New Jersey implemented its controversial takeover of Atlantic City , a state Superior Court judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the state from imposing 100 layoffs and union contract changes in the city's fire department, according to reports. Judge Julio Mendez of Atlantic County issued a restraining order against the state a day after the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 198 re-filed a lawsuit to prevent the layoffs, a new work schedule, and deep cuts to benefits, according to a report by the Press of Atlantic City.

