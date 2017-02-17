Is online gambling driving additional business at Atlantic City casinos?

Internet gambling revenue in New Jersey surged more than 32 percent in 2016, and a new study from gaming industry research group Eilers & Krejcik anticipates additional growth of 17 percent this year. But perhaps the best news for Atlantic City in this study is the perceived impact online gaming is having on the seven remaining brick-and-mortar casinos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.