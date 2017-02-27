How does this winter measure up to past winters in N.J.?
Whether you study the statistics or simply look outside for the snow that is not there, you'll come to the same conclusion: This winter was a snow dud in New Jersey. In the Newark region, despite getting only a few snowstorms in December, January and February, the three-month snowfall total amounted to 20.6 inches -- only 2 inches below normal for the meteorological winter season, according to data from the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb 25
|Jay420
|315
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Feb 22
|Josh
|2
|Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|Jerry Stonr
|3
|Trump!
|Feb 8
|Joel
|3
|Thanks
|Feb 6
|Lindamacyorky
|1
|'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11)
|Feb 1
|Honking Pharts
|18
|Who finances them?
|Jan 30
|Josh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC