How Atlantic City plans to pay for Borgata settlement

TRENTON -- Atlantic City will borrow the $72 million it must pay the Borgata casino under a settlement reached this past week to settle a long-running tax dispute, Gov. Chris Christie's administration said. Christie's administration -- which launched a state takeover of the local government in November -- announced Wednesday that it brokered a deal in which the city will pay less than half of the $165 million it owed its most profitable casino in the wake of a series of tax appeals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.