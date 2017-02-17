How Atlantic City plans to pay for Bo...

How Atlantic City plans to pay for Borgata settlement

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- Atlantic City will borrow the $72 million it must pay the Borgata casino under a settlement reached this past week to settle a long-running tax dispute, Gov. Chris Christie's administration said. Christie's administration -- which launched a state takeover of the local government in November -- announced Wednesday that it brokered a deal in which the city will pay less than half of the $165 million it owed its most profitable casino in the wake of a series of tax appeals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12) Feb 14 Jerry Stonr 3
Trump! Feb 8 Joel 3
Thanks Feb 6 Lindamacyorky 1
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 2 lcw45 314
News 'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11) Feb 1 Honking Pharts 18
Who finances them? Jan 30 Josh 1
News Wall police captain signals plan to file $5M de... (Sep '07) Jan 27 wonkashoreboy 38
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,016,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC