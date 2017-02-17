How Atlantic City plans to pay for Borgata settlement
TRENTON -- Atlantic City will borrow the $72 million it must pay the Borgata casino under a settlement reached this past week to settle a long-running tax dispute, Gov. Chris Christie's administration said. Christie's administration -- which launched a state takeover of the local government in November -- announced Wednesday that it brokered a deal in which the city will pay less than half of the $165 million it owed its most profitable casino in the wake of a series of tax appeals.
