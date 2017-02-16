Honored young farmer learns from old-...

Honored young farmer learns from old-timers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: New Jersey Herald

Photo by Daniel Freel/New Jersey Herald - Tor Andersen, of Andersen Farms, pictured here on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 with one of his daughters Elin, 4, and wife Nicole at Andersen Farm's soon-to-be farmer's market on Route 15 in Sparta, was recently named New Jersey's Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year and has just returned as a finalist for the national award in South Carolina Always one to get his hands dirty and toil in the soil, Andersen went on to become a first-generation farmer, starting his career selling tomatoes in a modest greenhouse and going on to own Andersen Farms, an operation that uses more than 400 acres of land, including two markets and a garden center in Sussex County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12) Tue Jerry Stonr 3
Trump! Feb 8 Joel 3
Thanks Feb 6 Lindamacyorky 1
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 2 lcw45 314
News 'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11) Feb 1 Honking Pharts 18
Who finances them? Jan 30 Josh 1
News Wall police captain signals plan to file $5M de... (Sep '07) Jan 27 wonkashoreboy 38
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,226 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC