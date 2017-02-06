High school students learn from police about crash scenes
About 80 students at a southern New Jersey high school recently got a glimpse of how police officers investigate serious and fatal crashes. Members of the police department's crash team set up a mock accident scene in the Middle Township High School parking lot and explained the steps they take when responding to a crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanks
|7 hr
|Lindamacyorky
|1
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb 2
|lcw45
|314
|'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11)
|Feb 1
|Honking Pharts
|18
|Who finances them?
|Jan 30
|Josh
|1
|Wall police captain signals plan to file $5M de... (Sep '07)
|Jan 27
|wonkashoreboy
|38
|Dems cutting their own throats!
|Jan 27
|Josh
|1
|Trump!
|Jan 26
|Josh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC