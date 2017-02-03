Have you seen this man? Police say he stole, crashed a motorcycle
CAPE MAY -- Cape May City police are still searching for a Gloucester County man wanted for stealing a motorcycle last month and crashing it in an Atlantic City parking garage. On Jan. 17, Michael Benko, 23, of Sewell, crashed a stolen motorcycle into a car driven by a 50-year-old Atlantic City man in a parking garage.
