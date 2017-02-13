Hail N.J. project to reduce infant deaths | Editorial
Hipsters might see a welcome recent development for new South Jersey parents as an outgrowth of the "tiny house" movement, but the purpose is a lot more serious than chic derived from low-square-footage residency. Newborns are now going home from Cooper University Hospital in Camden in sturdy, laminated cardboard boxes, no bigger than 27 by 17 inches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump!
|Feb 8
|Joel
|3
|Thanks
|Feb 6
|Lindamacyorky
|1
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb 2
|lcw45
|314
|'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11)
|Feb 1
|Honking Pharts
|18
|Who finances them?
|Jan 30
|Josh
|1
|Wall police captain signals plan to file $5M de... (Sep '07)
|Jan 27
|wonkashoreboy
|38
|Dems cutting their own throats!
|Jan 27
|Josh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC