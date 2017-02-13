Hail N.J. project to reduce infant de...

Hail N.J. project to reduce infant deaths | Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Jersey Journal

Hipsters might see a welcome recent development for new South Jersey parents as an outgrowth of the "tiny house" movement, but the purpose is a lot more serious than chic derived from low-square-footage residency. Newborns are now going home from Cooper University Hospital in Camden in sturdy, laminated cardboard boxes, no bigger than 27 by 17 inches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump! Feb 8 Joel 3
Thanks Feb 6 Lindamacyorky 1
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 2 lcw45 314
News 'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11) Feb 1 Honking Pharts 18
Who finances them? Jan 30 Josh 1
News Wall police captain signals plan to file $5M de... (Sep '07) Jan 27 wonkashoreboy 38
Dems cutting their own throats! Jan 27 Josh 1
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,314 • Total comments across all topics: 278,832,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC