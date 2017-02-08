Get ready N.J., winter storm warning issued in latest snowfall update
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday morning ahead of a snowstorm that could dump between 3 and 10 inches across the state Thursday. The most significant snowfall of winter for New Jersey will come after possible record high temperatures on Wednesday before the mercury plummets overnight.
