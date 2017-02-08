Get ready N.J., winter storm warning ...

Get ready N.J., winter storm warning issued in latest snowfall update

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday morning ahead of a snowstorm that could dump between 3 and 10 inches across the state Thursday. The most significant snowfall of winter for New Jersey will come after possible record high temperatures on Wednesday before the mercury plummets overnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump! 10 hr Joel 3
Thanks Feb 6 Lindamacyorky 1
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 2 lcw45 314
News 'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11) Feb 1 Honking Pharts 18
Who finances them? Jan 30 Josh 1
News Wall police captain signals plan to file $5M de... (Sep '07) Jan 27 wonkashoreboy 38
Dems cutting their own throats! Jan 27 Josh 1
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,007 • Total comments across all topics: 278,683,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC