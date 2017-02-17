Fishermen say sanctuary status a risky proposition for them
Some fishermen are relieved Baltimore Canyon is not being considered as a national marine sanctuary, saying that designation could have restricted fishing in the rich area about 73 miles southeast of the Delaware Bay. "It's in the National Marine Sanctuaries Act, and that is what has always been a concern for us as users of the area," John Depersenaire, fisheries researcher at the Recreation Fishing Alliance in New Gretna, told The Press of Atlantic City .
