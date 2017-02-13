Fire at AC Home Full of Drugs and Nee...

Fire at AC Home Full of Drugs and Needles: Officials

A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a fire at an abandoned home full of drugs and needles in Atlantic City overnight. The fire started at a rowhome on the 1000 block of Belfield Avenue around 1 a.m. Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control.

