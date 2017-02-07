Fed's Harker says March 'should be considered' for next rate hike

Feb 6 Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker on Monday said a interest-rate hike should be on the table at the U.S. central bank's next meeting, in March. "I still am supportive of three rate hikes this year, of course with a major caveat depending on how the economy evolves and policy, fiscal policy evolves," Harker told reporters after a speech on regulatory policy for fintech firms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.